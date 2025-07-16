Critical Analysis: Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nikon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nikon and Veeco Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veeco Instruments 0 2 5 0 2.71

Earnings & Valuation

Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 46.64%. Given Veeco Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Nikon.

This table compares Nikon and Veeco Instruments”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikon $4.70 billion 0.68 $40.41 million $0.11 87.00 Veeco Instruments $710.11 million 1.75 $73.71 million $1.07 19.39

Veeco Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikon. Veeco Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nikon has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nikon and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikon 0.85% 0.90% 0.53% Veeco Instruments 8.99% 8.29% 5.01%

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Nikon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses. The Precision Equipment Business segment offers FPD lithography systems and semiconductor lithography systems. The Healthcare Business segment provides biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, and ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, as well as products and services related to the contract cell development and manufacturing field. The Components Business segment offers optical components, optical parts, encoders, and material processing products and services; EUV-related components and space-related solutions; and photomask substrates for FPDs. The Industrial equipment and Others segment provides industrial microscopes, non-contact 3D metrology systems, measuring instruments, X-ray/CT inspection systems, and surveying instruments. In addition, it sells used equipment; provides maintenance services for FPD/semiconductor lithography systems; sells and services cameras, microscopes, measuring instruments, and X-ray inspection equipment; and develops and supports computer software. Further, the company is involved in the procurement, logistics, and welfare activities; development, manufacturing, and testing services for eyeglass and lenses; and assembly of camera units. Nikon Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, magnetic heads for hard disk drives, and other semiconductor devices. In addition, the company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies; and hard disk drive and photonics manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

