Comparing Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fly-E Group and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly-E Group N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -76.83% -60.64% -25.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.4% of Fly-E Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly-E Group $28.55 million 1.74 N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $4.97 billion 2.87 -$4.75 billion ($3.72) -3.40

This table compares Fly-E Group and Rivian Automotive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fly-E Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fly-E Group and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly-E Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rivian Automotive 3 18 5 0 2.08

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Fly-E Group.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Fly-E Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc. engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes. The company also provides accessories and spare parts, including raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, locks, and branded apparel; and upgrade components for wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. It also operates retail stores; and offers repair, maintenance, bodywork, and other value added services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Flushing, New York.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

