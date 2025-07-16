Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $16.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $79,388.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 393,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,410.55. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 26,739,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,660,593.20. This represents a 8.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,561,250 shares of company stock worth $25,650,643. 55.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMR opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 1.65. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

