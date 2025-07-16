Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $79.10

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.30.

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $877.37 million, a PE ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 9.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.