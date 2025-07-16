Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Get Sony alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sony

Sony Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony

Shares of Sony stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Sony by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after buying an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sony by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Sony by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Sony by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after buying an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.