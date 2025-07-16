NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.43 and traded as low as $6.26. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 17,951 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,006,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 426,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NL Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

