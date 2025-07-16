Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 324.84 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.35). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 311.90 ($4.18), with a volume of 85,199 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get Synectics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNX

Synectics Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of £51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Synectics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synectics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.