Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

TRST stock opened at GBX 279.60 ($3.74) on Tuesday. Trustpilot Group has a 12-month low of GBX 178.40 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 361.50 ($4.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.11.

In other news, insider Peter Holten Mühlmann sold 250,000 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($769,848.71). 8.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

