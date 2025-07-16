PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.75. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after buying an additional 866,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after buying an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after buying an additional 416,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,892,000 after buying an additional 391,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

