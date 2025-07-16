DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.07), with a volume of 82,320 shares traded.

DCI Advisors Trading Up 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of £44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

