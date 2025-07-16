RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RxSight from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXST opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $302.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. RxSight’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,392,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,258,000 after buying an additional 413,737 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after buying an additional 381,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of RxSight by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 194,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

