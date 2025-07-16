Piper Sandler Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $48.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,993,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 670,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

