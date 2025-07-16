Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.80 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
E.W. Scripps Stock Performance
Shares of SSP stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $524.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps
About E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.
