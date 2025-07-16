Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.80 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of SSP stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $524.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

About E.W. Scripps

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.