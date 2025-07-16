Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.25 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 705 ($9.44). Future shares last traded at GBX 721.92 ($9.67), with a volume of 480,486 shares changing hands.
FUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.81) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,296 ($17.35) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.
In related news, insider Sharjeel Suleman bought 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 648 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,779.36 ($66,647.96). Also, insider Kevin Li Ying bought 15,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.66) per share, for a total transaction of £99,955.03 ($133,826.52). 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
