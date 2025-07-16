Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.81 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 33.17 ($0.44). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 33.17 ($0.44), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.81.

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 4.52 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conygar Investment had a negative net margin of 632.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

