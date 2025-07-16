Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 15,884 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $230,476.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 846,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,336.55. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.30. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

