Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 15,884 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $230,476.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 846,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,336.55. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.30. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
