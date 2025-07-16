New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.11 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 175,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of NOV worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in NOV by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NOV by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 87,909 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NOV by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

