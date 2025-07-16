CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 49.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

