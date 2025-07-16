Arizona State Retirement System Sells 140 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Trading Down 3.1%

EG stock opened at $330.46 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.66 and its 200-day moving average is $348.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $362.00 price target on Everest Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

