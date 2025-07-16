Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,421,000 after acquiring an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $49,815,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

