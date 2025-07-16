Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 75.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,659,000 after acquiring an additional 272,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

