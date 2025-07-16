Arizona State Retirement System Sells 578 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Docusign were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Docusign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

