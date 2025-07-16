MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $110,356,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $76,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 356,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $208.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.04 and a beta of 1.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

