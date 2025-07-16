Arizona State Retirement System Sells 128 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,833,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,952,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 175,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $517.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.44 and its 200-day moving average is $441.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $526.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

