DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.61. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $662,167.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,855. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

