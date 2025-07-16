Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after buying an additional 371,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after buying an additional 226,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

