Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Flex by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,297.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,269.65. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at $62,807,152.45. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

