Arizona State Retirement System Sells 237 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Graco by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,335,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GGG opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.