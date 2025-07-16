Arizona State Retirement System Sells 862 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

