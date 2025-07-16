Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Financial Survey

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) and Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and Rostelecom OJSC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $748.49 million 0.62 -$6.52 million ($0.35) -44.57 Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Rostelecom OJSC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bandwidth and Rostelecom OJSC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 1 1 4 0 2.50 Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Rostelecom OJSC.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Rostelecom OJSC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -0.14% 1.46% 0.48% Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Rostelecom OJSC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform. It also offers Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; and telecommunication and IT consulting services. In addition, the company engages in leasing of equipment; communication equipment; manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

