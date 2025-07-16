Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.89. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

