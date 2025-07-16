Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Target Price at C$30.88

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.88.
Several brokerages have commented on SAP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -203.48%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
