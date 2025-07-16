Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Target Price at C$30.88

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.88.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$31.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

