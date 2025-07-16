Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $4.00

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Alector stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Alector has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alector by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alector by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

