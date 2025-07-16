MQS Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Flowserve by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

