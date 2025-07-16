Financial Analysis: Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) & Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International -1.11% 7.79% 4.25% Core Laboratories 5.41% 15.06% 6.45%

Volatility & Risk

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Laboratories has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Drilling Tools International and Core Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Core Laboratories 0 2 0 0 2.00

Drilling Tools International presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.44%. Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Drilling Tools International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Core Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $154.45 million 0.52 $3.01 million ($0.05) -45.00 Core Laboratories $523.85 million 1.05 $31.40 million $0.59 19.82

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Drilling Tools International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies, as well as services that support carbon capture, utilization and storage, geothermal projects, and the evaluation and appraisal of mining activities. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, production, and well abandonment. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Houston, Texas.

