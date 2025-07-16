LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 672 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

