LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,099,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 426,247 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,019,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,917,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,286,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

