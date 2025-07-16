MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Frontline PLC has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.26 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%. Frontline’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

