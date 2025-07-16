Analyzing AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AltiGen Communications and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ooma has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than AltiGen Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AltiGen Communications has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.4% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Ooma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltiGen Communications $13.62 million 1.14 $1.56 million $0.09 6.67 Ooma $256.85 million 1.29 -$6.90 million ($0.19) -62.95

AltiGen Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltiGen Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltiGen Communications 18.10% 9.08% 7.49% Ooma -1.89% 2.72% 1.54%

Summary

AltiGen Communications beats Ooma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. The company offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Skype, a call center solution. In addition, it provides hosted services, which include hosted IP PBX, Skype for Business, session initiation protocol trunk, call center solution, voice and video calling, conference calling, and various long-distance services; and software assurance services, which offer customers with software updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. The company serves financial services, healthcare, retail, and business services industries through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

