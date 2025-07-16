MQS Management LLC Invests $167,000 in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 483,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 157,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 880,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 108,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $817.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

