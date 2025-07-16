MQS Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 144,303 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at $192,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 49.3% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 359,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 118,604 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

