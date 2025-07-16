MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,095,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,913,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 85,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interparfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,638. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $376,039. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.65 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.