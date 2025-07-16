MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,218 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,679,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

