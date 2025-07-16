MQS Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

