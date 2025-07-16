BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 46,385 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $502,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,554,826 shares in the company, valued at $49,328,765.58. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,505 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $156,363.90.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,116 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $153,299.76.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,849 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $279,944.67.

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $33,196.98.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $335,469.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $381,356.79.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE BFZ opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

