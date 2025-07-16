Analyzing Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ventas and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 2 8 2 3.00 Highwoods Properties 0 5 1 0 2.17

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $72.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Ventas pays out 581.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties pays out 124.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 2.80% 1.36% 0.56% Highwoods Properties 21.53% 7.43% 2.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Highwoods Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.92 billion 5.97 $81.15 million $0.33 197.55 Highwoods Properties $825.86 million 4.06 $102.25 million $1.61 19.32

Highwoods Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ventas has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Ventas on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

