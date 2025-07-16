Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.59) to GBX 1,120 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Hilton Food Group
In related news, insider Matt Osborne acquired 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £35,626.48 ($47,699.13). 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
