Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.59) to GBX 1,120 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

LON:HFG opened at GBX 877 ($11.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £785.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 868.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 868. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796 ($10.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 996 ($13.34).

In related news, insider Matt Osborne acquired 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £35,626.48 ($47,699.13). 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

