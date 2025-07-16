LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of LCNB opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 76.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LCNB by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LCNB by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LCNB by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

