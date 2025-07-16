Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 500,001 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $6,190,012.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,328,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,721,370.42. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paul Cahill Sciarra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $2,800,005.60.
- On Monday, April 21st, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $955,001.91.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
NYSE:JOBY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $640,259,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $18,936,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
