Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 114,175 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 114,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $11,605,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 340 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $34,510.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The company has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

